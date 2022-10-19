Diwali 2022: How Many Diyas To Use? Significance of Each Diya on This Festival

As we are heading close towards celebrating Diwali 2022 on 24 October, all of us are extremely excited to follow all the traditions. From wearing new clothes to lighting diyas, everything has its own significance. We cannot wait to enjoy the festive days to the fullest. Lighting diyas on Diwali is one of the main traditions that everyone follows during the festival. Diwali, also known as Deepawali, is called the "festival of lights" by people across the country.

The festival is celebrated to mark the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya along with his wife, Sita and brother, Laxman. People decorate their homes on Diwali with diyas and festive lights. People light diyas on this festival for a reason. Each diya has its own significance that one should know. We will tell you all the details here.