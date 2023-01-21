Chinese Lunar New Year 2023: When & How To Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit

Chinese New Year 2023 Date: When To Celebrate the Year of Rabbit.
(Photo:iStock)
Lunar New Year or Chinese New Year is celebrated annually by the Chinese people across the globe. Generally the date of the Chinese New Year is based on the lunar calendar and that is the reason there isn't a specific date of observing the Chinese Lunar New Year.
According to the Gregorian calendar, the Chinese New Year is always associated with the animals of the 12 zodiac signs. This year, Chinese New Year falls on Sunday, 22 January 2023 and the animal is rabbit. That is why the Chinese Lunar Year 2023 is the 'Year of Rabbit.'
Besides China, other countries also celebrate the Chinese New Year and these include Vietnam, South Korea, Mongolia, North Korea, and some East Asian countries.
The Chinese New Year or the Year of Rabbit 2023 will be celebrated tomorrow on Sunday, 22 January. Chinese people celebrate the occasion with great enthusiasm and grandeur. Houses are cleaned and decorated with red banners.
Red colour has a great significance in Chinese New Year festivities. People gift money to their children in red envelopes and also wear red clothes. Fireworks and dancing dragons are a major part of the Chinese New Year celebrations.
The Chinese New Year celebrations generally last for a period of 16 days and ends with the Lantern festival. This year the Chinese Lantern Festival will be observed on 5 February 2023.
The celebrations of the Chinese New Year date back to the 14th century.
According to historians, a monster called Nian used to appear and scare people on the eve of the Lunar New Year. Nian was dangerous and would kill people and animals. The ancient Chinese believed that Nian was afraid of the colour red and the sound of fire crackers, and that is the reason Chinese people use red colour and burn fire crackers to ward off evil Nian.
