Chinese Lunar New Year 2023: When & How To Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit

According to the Gregorian calendar, the Chinese New Year is always associated with the animals of the 12 zodiac signs. This year, Chinese New Year falls on Sunday, 22 January 2023 and the animal is rabbit. That is why the Chinese Lunar Year 2023 is the 'Year of Rabbit.'

Besides China, other countries also celebrate the Chinese New Year and these include Vietnam, South Korea, Mongolia, North Korea, and some East Asian countries.