Happy New Year Songs 2023: Best New Year's Eve Songs Playlist For Parties

Top 10 songs for your New Year's playlist.
(Photo: Time Out)
New year's eve is near and it is the best time to party and celebrate with your friends and family. What do you need when you have a good occasion and your friends and family? You do need some good music and good food. A good get-together or group hangout is incomplete without a good music and dance session.
A good dance party also needs good music thus we are here with a list of songs that can help you enjoy even more and groove to the best beats on new year's eve. It's party time. Get ready with your holiday PJs or get all dressed up, regardless of how you plan to usher in the new year, we are here with a lit playlist. The best New Year's songs will get you in the mood to dance the night away.
1. Girls Just Want to Have Fun: Here is a song for your girl gang or for a new year's eve with your girls. This song will help you start 2023 with a bit of girl power, it’s Cyndi Lauper’s 1983 breakthrough. It is recognized as a feminist anthem and creates a floor-filling reminder that sometimes all a girl wants is to have fun!
2. Happy New year by Abba can be a great new year anthem and it is also quite nostalgic. This super hit song by Abba perfectly executes the optimistic sentiments that we all go through on new year's eve. Moreover, the harmonic chorus is like a warm hug on a cold winter’s night.
3. Family affair by Mary J. Blige is a timeless dance hit. This track scored the Queen of Hip-Hop of Soul a top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2001. The hard-hitting beats will definitely make you dance and get you all pumped to get new year's eve started.
4. Nadiyon Paar featuring Janhvi Kapoor’s dance moves is quite a song for the girls to raise the temperature on new year's eve. It is a perfect song to get all dressed and set the energy for the night.
5. Bijlee Bijlee was a popular hit and still remains the talk of the town. It was a song by Hardy Sandhu starring Palak Tiwari. This song is currently trending everywhere and will be a great song to be played in clubs or pubs.
6. Nashe si Chadh Gyi song will be great to dance on after having a few drinks and cocktails. this song featuring Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor is a great dancing number and is full of energy. It has all the beats to let you dance your heart out.
7. It's time to disco from the iconic movie 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' still remains a hit among youngsters and it is impossible to remain seated while this song plays in the club. It is definitely a club song featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan.
8. Celebration is an iconic hit by the Kool and the Gang. Kool and the Gang were able to cement their place in the music industry with this enduring, celebratory track. This song will help keep alive the good vibes of the party.
9. Don't stop the music by Rihanna is an apt song to make everyone's wish clear on new year's eve because who wants to stop the music at a party? This 2002 song’s title says it all, that stopping the music will be a big mistake and we couldn’t agree more.
10. Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai from the movie Khoobsurat also is a great way to say what's on our minds. A new year's party should be never-ending fun with sensational dance beats. This classic party song will definitely drive all party lovers wild.