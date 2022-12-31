Happy New Year Songs 2023: Best New Year's Eve Songs Playlist For Parties

1. Girls Just Want to Have Fun: Here is a song for your girl gang or for a new year's eve with your girls. This song will help you start 2023 with a bit of girl power, it’s Cyndi Lauper’s 1983 breakthrough. It is recognized as a feminist anthem and creates a floor-filling reminder that sometimes all a girl wants is to have fun!

2. Happy New year by Abba can be a great new year anthem and it is also quite nostalgic. This super hit song by Abba perfectly executes the optimistic sentiments that we all go through on new year's eve. Moreover, the harmonic chorus is like a warm hug on a cold winter’s night.

3. Family affair by Mary J. Blige is a timeless dance hit. This track scored the Queen of Hip-Hop of Soul a top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2001. The hard-hitting beats will definitely make you dance and get you all pumped to get new year's eve started.

4. Nadiyon Paar featuring Janhvi Kapoor’s dance moves is quite a song for the girls to raise the temperature on new year's eve. It is a perfect song to get all dressed and set the energy for the night.



5. Bijlee Bijlee was a popular hit and still remains the talk of the town. It was a song by Hardy Sandhu starring Palak Tiwari. This song is currently trending everywhere and will be a great song to be played in clubs or pubs.