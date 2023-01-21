Tripura, Manipur & Meghalaya Foundation Day 2023: History, Significance and More

India is a country with diverse cultures, dialects, and religions. Northeast is an important part of India which is typically know for its tourism. Every year on 21st January, people of Northeast celebrate the Foundation Day to commemorate their statehood.

The Tripura, Manipur, and Meghalaya Foundation Day is observed by people of Northeast with great enthusiasm and grandeur. People participate in different events to showcase their rich culture and traditions.

This year marks the 51st Foundation Day of Tripura, Manipur, and Meghalaya. Let us read about the history, significance, and other important details about celebrating the Tripura, Manipur, and Meghalaya Foundation Day.