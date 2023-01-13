Pongal 2023: Date, History, Importance, Significance, and How To Celebrate Here

Pongal 2023 will officially begin on 15 January 2023.
(Photo: iStock)
Pongal 2023 is almost here and it is the most special time of the year. It is one of the largest festivals of Tamil Nadu that is scheduled to be celebrated soon. People are extremely excited to celebrate the day with their friends and family. It is important to note that Pongal is the celebration of the harvest season. This is the time when people get together and spend time with their loved ones. They conduct prayers in their homes.
According to the latest details, Pongal 2023 is slated to be celebrated from 15 January to 18 January by all the people who are gearing up to observe the festival. During this festival, people worship mother earth, mother nature, and the farm animals for giving a happy life and prosperity. Pongal is extremely special and beautiful for everyone.
Here are all the details you should know about Pongal which is scheduled to be celebrated soon. The ones who do not know much about the festival that is primarily celebrated in Tamil Nadu should know more.
Pongal 2023 will be grandly celebrated from 15 January to 18 January 2023. This is a four-day festival that is celebrated by many people in India so everyone is looking forward to it.
As per Hindu mythology, many people believe that Lord Shiva sent his bull Nandi to Earth to have an oil massage, a bath, and a meal once a month.
However, upon reaching Earth, Nandi informed Lord Shiva that it is a common thing for everyone.
People celebrate the four days of Pongal with a lot of grandeur, pomp, and happiness. They light a bonfire and sing songs. People also make different kinds of sweets and Venn Pongal.
On this day, the ones who celebrate the festival get ready in traditional clothes and celebrate the festival together with their loved ones. They spend as much time as they can with all their friends and family.