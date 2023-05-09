'Truth Has Won': Muzaffarnagar Rape Survivor After UP Court Convicts Three Men

Kuldeep Singh who died in 2020 after suffering from an alcohol problem, owned a small electrical repair shop, Sikander Malik, 36, worked at a sugarcane factory, and Maheshvir, 60, works at a government-owned alcohol shop in Muzaffarnagar district.

Back in 2014, after the cases were brought to the notice of the Supreme Court, the court had ordered they be tried in fast-track courts and the trial be completed within two months. It took ten years and many judges for the court to reach its verdict of conviction.

Aafreen was not the only woman to have accused men of rape. There were six others. To read about how threats and intimidation silenced them, read here. To read about how the courts let the women down, read here.