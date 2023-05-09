'Truth Has Won': Muzaffarnagar Rape Survivor After UP Court Convicts Three Men

"I was saying the truth, now everyone will know that," the survivor said.
(Photo: Debayan Dutta/The Quint)
"Aap kya bol rahi hai, sachi mein? Mujhe toh vishwas hi nahi ho rahaan. (What are you saying, are you serious? I cannot believe it," were the first words of Aafreen* (name changed to protect identity), the survivor, after a trial court in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, 9 May, convicted three accused in a case of gang rape during the 2013 Muzaffarnagar communal riots.
As a reporter who has covered her journey for over five years, I can say that her emotional resilience against threats, physical attacks, and constant out-of-court settlement offers for money were repeatedly rejected by her.
While speaking to the reporter before the verdict, she was extremely anxious. "What will happen," she asked. "Only good things," she kept answering.
The final arguments began in 2019. Delhi-based lawyer Vrinda Grover and her team were there along the way, filing affidavits about witnesses being tampered with and the threats she was receiving.
In 2013, during Muzaffarnagar communal riots which started in Kawaal on August 27 and spread to other parts, it reached Aafreen's home two weeks later. While her husband was out on September 8, taking their eldest son to the doctor she decided to stay back and take care of her three-month-old son.
When the violence came closer to her home she dashed to the fields with her newborn. Three men, Kuldeep Singh, Maheshvir and Sikander Malik caught up with her.
Kuldeep Singh who died in 2020 after suffering from an alcohol problem, owned a small electrical repair shop, Sikander Malik, 36, worked at a sugarcane factory, and Maheshvir, 60, works at a government-owned alcohol shop in Muzaffarnagar district.
Back in 2014, after the cases were brought to the notice of the Supreme Court, the court had ordered they be tried in fast-track courts and the trial be completed within two months. It took ten years and many judges for the court to reach its verdict of conviction.
Aafreen was not the only woman to have accused men of rape. There were six others. To read about how threats and intimidation silenced them, read here. To read about how the courts let the women down, read here.
