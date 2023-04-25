India and G20: Key Performance Indicators Show Dismal Gender Inequality in Jobs

India is currently the G20-Presidency holder from 1 December 2022 until 30 November 2023. The term of this ‘Presidency’ is offered in rotation to all G20 members- it is perhaps important to iterate that given the massive Indian government PR push, currently riding a fiscal ‘propaganda wave’ in most of Central Governments’ communique and action (for state after state and department after department).

In research undertaken by the Centre for New Economics Studies’ (CNES’) Swabhimaan and InfoSphere Team, we closely analysed one of the key areas of tabled discussion by India and other G20 members, concerning the focus on women-led development plans for the group in this year’s deliberation agenda.

To understand how India performs on some of its own ‘gender-performance indicators’, we have looked at the latest data on: