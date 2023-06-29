Suspicious Of Father Doing 'Black Magic', Delhi Man Ends Up Filming Minor's Rape

Image used for representation.
(Photo: The Quint)
(Trigger warning: description of sexual abuse)
The Delhi Police on 27 June arrested a 68-year-old man for allegedly raping a minor after the accused's son ended up recording the act in his mobile camera that he had secretly set up following suspicion that his father was into “black magic”.
As per the police, the accused's son forwarded the video to the minor's father, who then informed the police. An FIR was registered, at a police station that falls under the north Delhi district, under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376 (punishment for rape) 506 (criminal intimidation), 354 (outraging a woman's modesty), and section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Police said that action is also being initiated against the son of the accused under sections pertaining to the IT Act.
As per the police, the 16-year-old girl narrated her ordeal after her father saw the video sent by the son of the accused.
"During counselling, the victim narrated how at times the accused visited her home over one pretext or another. He found opportunities to be alone with the girl and grope her. He used his proximity to send lewd gestures to her. Between 20-30 April, the accused called the girl to his house when she was in the street. He lured her into a secluded corner and then forced himself upon her to rape her," said DCP Kalsi.
After the incident came to light, the accused and his son were interrogated. While the 68-year-old was arrested and sent to judicial custody, action has been initiated against the son for transmitting a video of the incident.
As per DCP Kalsi, mobile phones used for sending and receiving the videos have now been taken into possession and are being examined to prove the culpability of the son of the accused. "Relevant sections of the IT Act and the IPC are being invoked as the evidence comes on record," said the DCP.
A special Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) counselling session was organised for the survivor through the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).
Meanwhile, several residents of the area -- where the incident happened -- sympathised with the accused.
"Local people who sympathised with the accused, for reasons best known to them, tried to intervene without permission and sent veiled threatening signals (to the survivor's family) through one person. That person too has been booked and a separate case of criminal intimidation and assault has been registered against him," the police said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)