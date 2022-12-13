In Photos: Nirbhaya Protests – and Demand For Change in Rape Laws

As we near the 10-year anniversary of the historic 'Nirbhaya' protests, here's a glimpse of the December 2012 demonstrations.
(Photo Courtesy: Nilanjana Roy/Wikimedia Commons)
On 17 December 2012, India woke up to the news of the gruesome gang rape of a 23-year-old woman in a moving bus in Southwest Delhi. The widespread outrage over the brutal crime gave rise to unprecedented protests over the weeks that followed. As we near the 10-year anniversary of the historic 'Nirbhaya' protests that led to amendment of laws on crimes against women, here's a glimpse of the December 2012 demonstrations.
"India is raped," said a placard held by a protester during a march at Rajpath on 22 December 2012, almost a week after the brutal gang rape of the 23-year-old physiotherapy intern in Southwest Delhi. The widespread outrage over the crime gave rise to unprecedented protests over the weeks that followed.
Massive protests overtook Rashtrapati Bhavan, too. This was the scene on 22 December 2012.
Police discharged water cannons as thousands of protesters encircled the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Water cannons and tear gas shells were also deployed against protesters at Raisina Hill as the number of protesters swelled.
Students from various Delhi universities had joined the demonstrations at Raisini Hill in large numbers.
A protester demanding justice for Nirbhaya atop a lamp post at Raisina Hill.
Six men, including a juvenile, had assaulted Nirbhaya's friend and gang raped her on a moving bus that they had boarded from Munirka on the night of 16 December 2012. A candlelight vigil was held at the Munirka bus stop days after that fateful night.
Nirbhaya's parents also participated in the candle-light vigils, demanding justice for their daughter.
"We will take our battle for justice across India to awaken governments and law-makers. We want the other convicts to be hanged and the law for stricter punishment of juveniles to be immediately passed," Nirbhaya's Asha Devi had told the media at that time.
Another candlelight vigil at India Gate on 21 December 2012.
Demonstrators also held a a silent protest at India Gate on 21 December 2012.
"Rape is terrorism," read a poster held up by a protester during a demonstration at India Gate.
'We want justice', chanted protesters as they took to streets in large numbers at Rajpath on 20 December 2012, holding placards.
"Shame! Delhi Police allows rape," one of the placards held during the protests at India Gate said.
Protests at Safdarjung Hospital, where Nirbhaya was initially admitted for treatment. She was transferred to Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore on 26 December. She succumbed to her injuries two days later.
As protests spilled over to other parts of the country, demonstrators as seen outside Bangalore Town Hall on 30 December, demanding justice for Nirbhaya.
A candlelight rally against the gang rape in Salt Lake, Kolkata, on 29 December.
