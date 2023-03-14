JCB Prize Winner Author & Translator on Linguistic Legacy & Reaching Far & Wide

I wanted to know more about his writing journey, and as expected, he did start young. He was only eight when he first published in Milaap, a newspaper but in his later years, Jawed speaks of two of his mentors— Shamsur Rahman Faruqi saab and Shamim Hanafi saab. One could see his reverence for both of them throughout the conversation, as both these names would repeatedly come. It was Faruqi saab who recognised his talent and published him in his journal Shabkhoon, and kept encouraging him.

It was he who suggested and encouraged his daughter Baran Farooqi to translate this book.

Coming back to the shift of the academic journey from Mathematics to Philosophy to finally Urdu was for the most mundane, or if I may say, practical purposes. He found his true calling and very soon got pulled into the world of academia and writing.

Even as he mentioned innumerable authors, I made a mental note to read a few recommended by him. If it is Intezar Hussain and Abdullah Hussain for Urdu, it is Nirmal Verma for Hindi. One can understand the involvement of Jawed saab with the books and authors that he is so fond of, as he moves on from one name to the other, indulging briefly in plots and characters too.

It is Milan Kundera and then Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s One Hundred Years of Solitude followed by Julio Cortazar’s Hopscotch. He also talks of Ayn Rand’s The Fountainhead and then Mikhail Bulgakov’s The Master and Margarita. He then ventures into French and Russian literature, and the authors that he has read, to his favourite Polish authors and then goes to speak about Par Lagerkvist’s novel The Dwarf. And, finally he mentions his fondness for Camus and one realises how different topics merge in his writings —be it Philosophy or his training in Mathematics, as he himself claims that it did teach him to look at things in a logical manner.

The next job at hand was to speak with the translator Prof Baran Farooqi. As we sat down to chat about the book, I did get an insight into her personality, her writing style, her method/process of translation which I was earlier unaware of. It was yet another free-flowing conversation full of warmth over cups of tea.

It has been evident that ever since Ret Samadhi / Tomb of Sand has won the International Booker Prize, there has been no dearth of writings on not only the book but also about the placing of translations in India on a popular global space.

Theorists have been mulling over various linguistic debates and different terminologies, with translators, academicians and other critics pitching in. A striking thing that I had noticed particularly about this translation, was not retaining a lot of words from the source language but instead locating the right words in the target language.