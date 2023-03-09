'Absurd Censorship': Why Edits to Roald Dahl, Ian Fleming Books Have Sparked Row

Suranya Aiyar, who is the author of illustrated children's titles Mama Suranya Books, however, said that though she does not agree with the rewriting of books for any reason unless it is by the authors themselves, she has always objected to Roald Dahl's work for children.

"Dahl's work is dark and spiteful. He always presents parents and the world generally as being evil and against the child. This is neither entertaining nor enriching for a child," she told The Quint.

She reasoned that while adults may get a thrill out of a writing that is disturbing for the sake of it, such writing is not good for children.

"We should abandon Dahl altogether. Erasing the politically incorrect parts of his work will present it to the reader without giving them pause as to Dahl's true and complete worldview. At least if you read as he wrote it, there is a chance that you will question it. A whitewashed Dahl is worse than the bare naked Dahl as it were," she added.

She, however, does not agree with the 'political correctness movement' in children's writing. "It has led either to very bland writing or to shallow sit-com type writing as you see in Peppa Pig, which is to writing what junk food is to food."