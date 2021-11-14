M Mukundan Bags 2021 JCB Prize for His Book 'Delhi: A Soliloquy'

Author M Mukundan won the 2021 JCB prize for Literature on Saturday, 13 November, for his book 'Delhi: A Soliloquy'. The book, which has originally been written in Malayalam has been translated into English by Fathima EV and Nandakumar K.

The novel, published by Westland, is a story about Delhi through the eyes of its Malayali youth protagonists.

Mukundan received the Prize trophy, which is a sculpture by Delhi artist duo Thukral and Tagra entitled ‘Mirror Melting’, and he will receive a prize amount of Rs 25 lakh.