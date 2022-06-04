'Tomb of Sand' – And Why There is No Such Thing as 'Untranslatibilty'

The International Booker Prize is awarded to a work of fiction from around the world that is English or has been translated into English and published in the UK or Ireland. In this form, it was awarded for the first time in 2016.

Tomb of Sand, which was published by the Tilted Axis Press (run by translator Deborah Smith), marks a turning point in the world of Hindi literature, and by extension the literature of other Indian languages.

This is precisely what Shree also lay emphasis upon in her acceptance speech at the prize ceremony in London, when she said that "behind me and this book lies a rich and flourishing literary tradition in Hindi and in other South Asian languages."

She continued, "World literature will be richer for knowing some of the finest writers in these languages."