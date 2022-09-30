International Translation Day 2022: Theme, Quotes, Images, History, Significance

International translation day is observed on 30 September every year to recognize and spread awareness about the contribution of translators and interpreters. They have to work hard and serve the countries with the help of their translation skills.

This day is an opportunity for us to pay tribute to the translators, also known as the language professionals. Translation has a multidimensional significance since it helps the world interact easily to create advancements in technology, politics, etc. Share these themes, images, posters, and quotes on the occasion of International Translation Day 2022.