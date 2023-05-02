UPSC Results 2023: UPSC NDA and NA 1 Result Declared; Check Latest Details Here

The Union Public Service Commission has formally released the UPSC NDA and NA 1 results 2023 for interested candidates. It is important to note that the UPSC has declared the National Defence Academy, UPSC NDA 1 result 2023 and Naval Academy, NA 1 result 2023 for the written exam on Monday, 1 May. Candidates can go through the UPSC results 2023 on the official website of the commission - upsc.gov.in. One must also check the latest announcements available online.

