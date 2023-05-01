Indian Maritime University Recruitment 2023: How To Apply for Faculty Positions

The Indian Maritime University Recruitment 2023 important details are stated here.
The Indian Maritime University has officially invited applications for faculty positions recently. Interested and eligible candidates should note that they can apply for the Indian Maritime University recruitment 2023 via the official website – imu.edu.in. One must finish the registration process on time and go through the latest announcements available online regarding recruitment. Concerned candidates should stay alert if they want to appear for the recruitment process on time and get selected for the faculty positions.
One should note that the Indian Maritime University recruitment 2023 registration has already begun. For all the important dates and details, people should keep a close eye on the website – imu.edu.in. Candidates are requested to submit their application forms by the last date otherwise they will not be considered for the recruitment process. All the important updates are available online.
The Indian Maritime University will state all the important dates and announcements regarding the recruitment on its official website so that interested candidates can go through them. They do not have to struggle to find the latest updates.
As per the official details, the last date to submit the Indian Maritime University recruitment 2023 registration form is 4 May. Candidates can submit hard copies of the application forms by 9 May.
The recruitment process is being held by the Indian Maritime University to fill 26 vacancies. Around 14 vacancies are for associate professor post and 12 vacancies are for assistant professor post.
Here are the simple steps you should follow to apply for the Indian Maritime University recruitment 2023 online:
Visit the official website – imu.edu.in.
Find the Indian Maritime University recruitment 2023 registration link on the homepage.
Create your login ID and open the application form.
Fill out the details and pay the required fee.
Click on submit once you are done filling out the form.
Download a copy of the recruitment application form for your reference.
You can take a printout if you want.
