UPPSC PCS 2022 Final Result Declared: Know How to Download; Latest Details Here

The UPPSC PCS 2022 Final Result is declared on the official website for candidates.
(Photo: iStock)
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission officially released the UPPSC PCS 2022 final result on Friday, 7 April. Candidates who appeared for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Exam 2022 can check their respective results. It is important to note that the UPPSC PCS 2022 final result is released on the official website of the commission – uppsc.up.nic.in. One must keep an eye on the website and check their scores on time to see if they have qualified.
All candidates must note that the UPPSC PCS 2022 final result is declared recently on the official website – uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the services exam on the scheduled date were patiently waiting for the results to release. Now, they can finally check their scores and download their respective results whenever they want. Candidates are advised to stay updated.
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has activated the result link on its official website so that it is easier for the candidates to download the same. You can download your result and go through the details stated on the website.
The UPPSC PCS 2022 main exam was held from 27 September to 1 October 2022. Candidates who qualified for the main examination had to appear for the interview round.
As per the dates mentioned on the schedule, the registration process began on 16 March 2022 and ended on 16 April 2022 for all the candidates.
Here are the simple steps you must follow to check and download the UPPSC PCS 2022 final result online:
Visit the official website – uppsc.up.nic.in.
Find the result section and click on the option that says UPPSC PCS Mains Result 2022 on the homepage.
A new PDF file will display on the screen where the roll number of the candidates will be stated.
Go through the details on the result and download it from the website.
Take a printout for future use.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)