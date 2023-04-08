UPPSC PCS 2022 Final Result Declared: Know How to Download; Latest Details Here

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission officially released the UPPSC PCS 2022 final result on Friday, 7 April. Candidates who appeared for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Exam 2022 can check their respective results. It is important to note that the UPPSC PCS 2022 final result is released on the official website of the commission – uppsc.up.nic.in. One must keep an eye on the website and check their scores on time to see if they have qualified.

