SBI Clerk Admit Card 2022 Released: Check sbi.co.in; How to Download Hall Ticket

Know how to download the SBI Clerk Admit Card 2022 online.
The State Bank of India (SBI) formally released the admit cards for the preliminary exam for the post of clerk today, Monday, 31 October. Registered candidates are requested to check and download the SBI Clerk Admit Card 2022 from the official website. The website that one should visit to download the admit card is sbi.co.in.
Candidates can also go through the latest details and updates on the official website to stay informed. The admit card was released on Monday.
The SBI Clerk Admit Card 2022 is an important document that every candidate must carry on the day of the examination. They can download it online only via the official website – sbi.co.in. Registered candidates were eagerly waiting for the State Bank of India (SBI) to declare the admit cards. One must go through the details on the admit card carefully.
According to the latest official details, the last date to download the SBI Clerk Admit Card 2022 is 25 November. Candidates must take note of the last date and download the hall ticket soon.
After the preliminary exam, the main exam is expected to be held in December 2022 or January 2023. Registered candidates must keep an eye on the official website – sbi.co.in – to know the exact exam date and schedule.
SBI is likely to announce the dates soon on the website as it has already released the hall tickets.
Here are the steps that the candidates should follow to download the SBI Clerk Admit Card 2022 online:
Go to the website – sbi.co.in.
Click on the admit card link on the homepage.
Enter the details such as your Registration Number and Password in the provided space to log in to your account.
The admit card will display on your screen.
Take a look at the details mentioned on the admit card carefully and download it from the website.
Keep a hard copy of the same with you and carry it on your exam day.
