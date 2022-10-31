SBI Clerk Admit Card 2022 Released: Check sbi.co.in; How to Download Hall Ticket

The State Bank of India (SBI) formally released the admit cards for the preliminary exam for the post of clerk today, Monday, 31 October. Registered candidates are requested to check and download the SBI Clerk Admit Card 2022 from the official website. The website that one should visit to download the admit card is sbi.co.in.

