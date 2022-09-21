BPSC Admit Card for 67th Prelims CCE Re-Exam Released, Steps To Get Hall Ticket
BPSC 67th Prelims CCE Re-Exam Admit Card 2022 released, here are the steps to download and check.
BPSC (Bihar Public Service Commission) has released the admit card for the 67th preliminary CCE (Combined Competitive Examination) Re-Exam 2022. Candidates who have applied for the BPSC CCE Re-Exam 2022 can download the hall ticket from the official website – bpsc.bih.nic.in – by using their personal login credentials created during the application submission.
Candidates must remember that the BPSC 67th Preliminary CCE Re-Exam 2022 will be conducted on 30 September from 12 pm to 20 pm. Candidates who will qualify the prelims exam will be eligible to appear in the other rounds of the exam – Main exam and Personality test.
The Bihar State Government has started the BPSC recruitment 2022 to fill up almost 807 posts. Candidates can download the admit card via online mode only. Without the BPSC hall ticket, no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall.
BPSC Admit Card for 67th Prelims Re-Exam 2022: Here Are the Steps To Download
Go to the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.
On the homepage, search the direct link that reads as 'Download BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022'.
Click on the direct admit card link and you will be taken to a candidate login page.
Enter your personal login details as required.
Hit the submit option.
Your BPSC 67th Prelims Hall Ticket 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
Check out the details on the admit card carefully to make sure there's no mistake.
Download, save, and print for future reference.
