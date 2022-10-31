UP Police Constable Recruitment 2022 for 534 Posts: Last Date To Apply Here

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2022 Date: Number of Posts, Last Date To Apply, and Other Details Here.
(Photo: iStock)
UPPBPB (Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board) is currently recruiting candidates for the posts of Police Constables under the Sports quota. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts from the official website, uppbpb.gov.in. The recruitment drive was started from 1 October for both male and female candidates. Candidates who are interested in applying for the Lucknow center must note down that due to large number of applications, the vacancies are full at this center. However, the concerned authorities have started two new centers at Ghaziabad and Prayagraj and candidate can opt these centers latest by 30 October 2022.
The total number of posts in the ongoing UP Constable Recruitment 2022 under Sports Quota is 534 including 335 posts for male candidates and 199 posts for female candidates.
Candidates who are interested in applying for the UP Police Constable posts 2022 under the sports quota must fulfil the following eligibility criteria.
1. Candidates must have passed the 12 class examination from a well-recognized institute.
2. The candidates must have participated in any one of the following sports events.
World School Games (Under 19).
Federation Cup National (Senior/junior).
National School Games (Under 19).
National Championship (Senior/junior).
All India Inter State Championship (Senior).
All India Police Sports Competition.
All India Inter University Tournament.
National Games
Candidates who are within the age groups 18 to 20 years as on 1 July are eligible to apply for these posts.
Candidates must note down that the application fee for UP constable posts 2022 under sports quota is Rs 400.
All the candidates who are interested in applying for the UP constable posts 2022 under sports quota must remember that the last date to apply is Monday, 31 October 2022.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)