UP Police Constable Recruitment 2022 for 534 Posts: Last Date To Apply Here

Candidates who are interested in applying for the UP Police Constable posts 2022 under the sports quota must fulfil the following eligibility criteria.

1. Candidates must have passed the 12 class examination from a well-recognized institute.

2. The candidates must have participated in any one of the following sports events.

World School Games (Under 19).

Federation Cup National (Senior/junior).

National School Games (Under 19).

National Championship (Senior/junior).

All India Inter State Championship (Senior).

All India Police Sports Competition.

All India Inter University Tournament.

National Games

Candidates who are within the age groups 18 to 20 years as on 1 July are eligible to apply for these posts.