RRB Group D Result 2022 Likely To Be Declared Soon: Check Website; Passing Marks

RRB Group D Result 2022 release date will be announced soon.
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is likely to declare the RRB Group D Result 2022 soon for the candidates. According to latest reports, the RRB Group D Result is expected to be released next week. Once the result is declared, candidates will be able to go through their RRB results for the Group D exam on the official website. The websites that candidates should visit to check and download the result are rrbcdg.gov.in, rbbkolkata.gov.in, and other regional sites.
According to earlier reports, it was expected that the RRB Group D Result 2022 would be declared by the end of October. Now, the reports suggest that the result will be released by the first week of November. Candidates who appeared for the Group D exam are requested to keep a close eye on the website – rrbcdg.gov.in.
The exact result release date and time will be announced by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on the website soon for the candidates to stay informed.
Candidates must remember that an official announcement from the RRB is still awaited regarding the RRB Group D Result 2022 date and time. All the latest details regarding the same will be available on rrbcdg.gov.in and the regional websites.
The minimum qualifying percentage for the unreserved category is 40% of the total marks.
Let's take a look at the steps to download the RRB Group D Result 2022, once released online:
Go to the website – rrbcdg.gov.in – or the other regional websites like rbbkolkata.gov.in.
Click on the link that mentions 'RRB Group D Result 2022' on the homepage.
Enter the required details and tap on submit.
The Group D result will appear on your screen.
Go through the details and the marks on the result carefully.
Download the RRB Group D Result from the website and save a copy of the same.
