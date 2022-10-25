Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Jobs Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019SBI CBO Recruitment 2022 for 1,422 Posts: Check Eligibility, Last Date & Salary

SBI CBO Recruitment 2022 for 1,422 Posts: Check Eligibility, Last Date & Salary

SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy, eligibility, qualification, steps to apply, and salary details here.
Saima Andrabi
Jobs
Published:

SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: Here are the details about vacancy, eligibility, salary, and last date to apply.

|

(Photo: Twitter)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: Here are the details about vacancy, eligibility, salary, and last date to apply.</p></div>

The State Bank of India (SBI) has started the online application process for circle based officer (CBO) posts on its official website – sbi.co.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply before the last date to avoid missing their chance. Candidates must remember that to qualify for the SSB CBO Exam 2022, they have to qualify for all the three rounds of the examination including – online written exam, screening, and personal interview round.

To apply for the SBI CBO Exam 2022, eligible candidates have to complete the online registration process first to create the login details. Later, they can submit and download the application process using their personal login credentials.

Let us read about the SBI CBO Recruitment 2022 vacancy, eligibility, salary, qualification, and other important details.

Also ReadAssam Direct Recruitment 2022 Grade 4 Result Declared Today at sebaonline.org

SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: Complete Vacancy Details

The SBI CBO recruitment 2022 is being held to fill up 1,400 posts. The following are the complete CBO vacancy details for different cities of India.

Maharashtra: 200 posts

North East: 300 posts

Jaipur: 200 posts

Bhubaneswar: 175 posts

Kolkata: 175 posts

Bhopal: 175 posts

Hyderabad: 175 posts

Also ReadKPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for More Than 300 Posts at kpsc.kar.nic.in

SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: Salary

The SBI CBO salary (basic starting pay) is Rs 36,000. Different pay grades, including 36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840, are applicable to Junior Management Grade Scale-I candidates. Also, there will be an increment in salary for candidates who have at least two years or more experience as officer cadre in any regional, rural, or commercial bank. Furthermore, such candidates will be eligible for allowances like DA, HRA/ lease rental, CCA, medical, and others, as per the SBI rules.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: Last Date To Apply

The last date to apply for SBI CBO recruitment 2022 is Monday, 7 November 2022.

SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Online Applications Start Date: Tuesday, 18 October 2022.

Online Applications End Date: Monday, 7 November 2022.

Tentative Date of Downloading Call Letter/Admit Card: November or December.

SBI CBO Online Exam Date (Tentative): Sunday, 4 December 2022.

Also ReadSSC Recruitment 2022: 73,333 Vacant Posts Available - Check Out Details Here

SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: Easy Steps To Apply

  • Go to the official website – sbi.co.in.

  • If not registered, click on the new registration option

  • Register yourself and note down the login details

  • Search the direct link for SBI CBO Recruitment 2022

  • Click on the link and a login page will be displayed on your computer screen

  • Enter the login details and hit the submit option

  • SBI CBO Recruitment Form 2022 will show up

  • Fill all the required details and upload the required documents

  • Complete the free payment

  • Download, save, and print out the application form for future reference

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT