SBI CBO Recruitment 2022 for 1,422 Posts: Check Eligibility, Last Date & Salary

The State Bank of India (SBI) has started the online application process for circle based officer (CBO) posts on its official website – sbi.co.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply before the last date to avoid missing their chance. Candidates must remember that to qualify for the SSB CBO Exam 2022, they have to qualify for all the three rounds of the examination including – online written exam, screening, and personal interview round.

To apply for the SBI CBO Exam 2022, eligible candidates have to complete the online registration process first to create the login details. Later, they can submit and download the application process using their personal login credentials.

Let us read about the SBI CBO Recruitment 2022 vacancy, eligibility, salary, qualification, and other important details.