SBI CBO Recruitment 2022 for 1,422 Posts: Check Eligibility, Last Date & Salary

SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: Here are the details about vacancy, eligibility, salary, and last date to apply.
(Photo: Twitter)
The State Bank of India (SBI) has started the online application process for circle based officer (CBO) posts on its official website – sbi.co.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply before the last date to avoid missing their chance. Candidates must remember that to qualify for the SSB CBO Exam 2022, they have to qualify for all the three rounds of the examination including – online written exam, screening, and personal interview round.
To apply for the SBI CBO Exam 2022, eligible candidates have to complete the online registration process first to create the login details. Later, they can submit and download the application process using their personal login credentials.
Let us read about the SBI CBO Recruitment 2022 vacancy, eligibility, salary, qualification, and other important details.
The SBI CBO recruitment 2022 is being held to fill up 1,400 posts. The following are the complete CBO vacancy details for different cities of India.
Maharashtra: 200 posts
North East: 300 posts
Jaipur: 200 posts
Bhubaneswar: 175 posts
Kolkata: 175 posts
Bhopal: 175 posts
Hyderabad: 175 posts
The SBI CBO salary (basic starting pay) is Rs 36,000. Different pay grades, including 36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840, are applicable to Junior Management Grade Scale-I candidates. Also, there will be an increment in salary for candidates who have at least two years or more experience as officer cadre in any regional, rural, or commercial bank. Furthermore, such candidates will be eligible for allowances like DA, HRA/ lease rental, CCA, medical, and others, as per the SBI rules.
The last date to apply for SBI CBO recruitment 2022 is Monday, 7 November 2022.
Online Applications Start Date: Tuesday, 18 October 2022.
Online Applications End Date: Monday, 7 November 2022.
Tentative Date of Downloading Call Letter/Admit Card: November or December.
SBI CBO Online Exam Date (Tentative): Sunday, 4 December 2022.
Go to the official website – sbi.co.in.
If not registered, click on the new registration option
Register yourself and note down the login details
Search the direct link for SBI CBO Recruitment 2022
Click on the link and a login page will be displayed on your computer screen
Enter the login details and hit the submit option
SBI CBO Recruitment Form 2022 will show up
Fill all the required details and upload the required documents
Complete the free payment
Download, save, and print out the application form for future reference
