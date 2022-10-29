SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card to be Out Today at sbi.co.in: Steps to Download
Candidates who had applied for the SBI Clerk recruitment 2022 can download the admit card at sbi.co.in
State of Bank (SBI) is gearing up to conduct the nationwide exam on 12, 19, and 20, November. The admit card for the SBI clerk prelims exam is expected to be out on Saturday, 29 October.
The final exam will be conducted in December 2022 or January 2023. The candidates who had applied for the SBI Clerk Prelims can download the admit card from the website of the commission at sbi.co.in.
The candidates will have to enter their registration number and password/date of birth to download SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card.
It is mandatory for the candidates to carry the admit cards to the examination hall along with two additional photographs and other documents as per information in the “acquaint yourself booklet”.
SBI Clerk Prelims 2022: Exam Pattern
According to the SBI Clerk Notification, candidates will have to appear for an online objective type test for 100 marks. The test will be conducted for three hours and there will three sections:
English language - 30 Questions of 30 Marks
English language - 35 Questions of 35 Marks
Reasoning Ability - 35 Questions of 35 Marks
There will be negative marking for wrong answers in the Objective tests. 1/4th of the mark assigned for a question will be deducted for each wrong answer.
How to Download SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2022
Visit the official website of State Bank of India at sbi.co.in
On the homepage, click at the admit card link.
Candidates will have to enter the credentials to login.
You can save and download the admit card and keep a hard copy as well.
Do not forget to carry it to the exam hall.
