SSC MTS Tier-1 Exam Result 2022 Declared: Check Website; Know Latest Details

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has formally declared the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Tier-1 exam result 2022 for the interested candidates. One has to visit the official website of the commission to check and download the result. The website that the candidates should visit to download the SSC MTS Tier-1 exam result 2022 is ssc.nic.in. The official website contains all the latest details and updates so that the interested candidates can take a look at them before downloading the result.

