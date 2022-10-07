SSC CGL Registration 2022: Last Date on 8 October, More Important Details Here

The registration process for SSC CGL (Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level) Examination 2022 will end on Saturday, 8 October 2022.

Candidates who have not applied for the SSC CGL Exam 2022 yet must visit the official website, ssc.nic.in to register for the the online application.

Candidates must remember that there will be no extension in the last date of registration. Therefore, they must apply for the exam as soon as possible.

Once the SSC CGL Registration 2022 is complete, the concerned authorities will open the editing window for candidates who want to make any changes in their application form.

The editing window for SSC CGL Exam will be open from 12 October to 13 October 2022.