SSC CGL 2022 Notification To Be Out Today on ssc.nic.in, Here's How to Apply

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to release the notification for the Combined Graduate Level Exam, SSC CGL 2022 today, 17 September 2022. The notification will be released on the official website at onssc.nic.in.

The notification was scheduled to be out on 10 September but then SSC informed about the delay in release and postponed the date to 17 September. The registration process will begin soon after the release of SSC CGL notification 2022.

Interested candidates who want to apply for the SSC CGL 2022 exam are advised to keep an eye on the official website today. The candidates can apply for the SSC CGL 2022 exam till the first week of October. The deadline to apply will end in October first week.

Have a look the the eligibility criteria, age limit, and steps to apply for the exam.