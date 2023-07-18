SSC MTS 2023 Registration to End Soon: Apply on ssc.nic.in by 21 July; Details

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is getting ready to end the online registration process for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2023 soon. As per the latest official details, the SSC MTS 2023 registration is set to end on 21 July. Candidates who are interested to participate in the recruitment process must complete the application steps on the official website - ssc.nic.in. One must know all the latest important updates available on the website.

