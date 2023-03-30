SSC Exams 2023: Know Important Exam Dates; How to Download SSC Exams Calendar

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the SSC exams 2023 dates for candidates preparing to appear for them. It is important to note that the exam dates are announced for different exams held by SSC. Interested and eligible candidates can check the exam dates through the official website of the commission - ssc.nic.in. The complete exam schedule is available on the website for candidates to check and download. Everyone should know the latest important announcements by the SSC.

