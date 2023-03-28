SSC GD Constable Result 2023 To Be Declared Soon: Date, Time & Latest Updates

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the SSC General Duty (GD) Constable Result 2022 anytime soon on the official website, ssc.nic.in.

Candidates who appeared in the SSC GD Constable Exam can download and check the results by following the steps mentioned below.

According to several media reports, the commission will release the SSC GD Constable Result by March end. However, there is no official confirmation yet regarding the same.

Candidates who will qualify for the SSC GD Constable computer-based test will be eligible to appear in the other stages of the examination including PET (physical efficiency test), PST (physical standard test), DME (detailed medical examination), and RME (review medical examination).