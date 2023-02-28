SSC CHSL 2023 Tier 1 Admit Card Released - Steps To Download the Hall Ticket

SSC CGL Tier - I admit card has been released on the official website, check details here.
SSC CHSL 2023 Admit Card Tier-I: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the admit cards for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier-I examination.
Candidates who have applied for the SSC CHSL tier 1 exam can download and check their hall tickets from the regional websites. The complete list is now available on the official website, ssc.nic.in.
Candidates must remember that the SSC CHSL Tier-1 examination will be conducted by the concerned authorities from 9 to 21 March 2023. The exam will be held across different examination centres if the country.
Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in.
On the appeared home page, go to the admit card section.
Open the link for your regional website.
Search and click on the direct link for downloading the SSC CHSL 2023 Tier-1 Admit Card.
A login page will appear on the screen.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your hall ticket will show up.
Check the admit card carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
Candidates must note down that it is mandatory to carry the admit card on the day of examination. No candidate would be allowed to enter the examination hall without a hall ticket. Also, the SSC CHSL 2023 Tier-I admit card can be obtained via online mode only.
