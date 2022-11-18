SSC CGL Admit Card 2022 Soon: Application Status Window Opens; Exam Dates Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially opened the window to check the Combined Graduate Level Exam 2022 (CGL 2022) application status. The SSC CGL 2022 is decided to be conducted from 1 December to 13 December for all candidates. Before the examination begins on the scheduled date, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the admit cards. The SSC CGL admit card 2022 for paper 1 will be declared on the official regional websites for interested candidates to download.

Apart from the regional websites, the SSC CGL admit card 2022 for paper 1 will also be released on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) - ssc.nic.in. The SSC CGL 2022 application status window has already opened on the official website. Candidates are requested to check whether their application has been accepted by the commission.