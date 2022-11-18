SSC CGL Admit Card 2022 Soon: Application Status Window Opens; Exam Dates Here

SSC CGL 2022 application status window is opened on the official website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially opened the window to check the Combined Graduate Level Exam 2022 (CGL 2022) application status. The SSC CGL 2022 is decided to be conducted from 1 December to 13 December for all candidates. Before the examination begins on the scheduled date, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the admit cards. The SSC CGL admit card 2022 for paper 1 will be declared on the official regional websites for interested candidates to download.
Apart from the regional websites, the SSC CGL admit card 2022 for paper 1 will also be released on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) - ssc.nic.in. The SSC CGL 2022 application status window has already opened on the official website. Candidates are requested to check whether their application has been accepted by the commission.
It is important to check the SSC CGL application status carefully. Candidates can also go through the latest updates on the official website and stay informed.
According to the latest official details, the SSC CGL 2022 admit card will be issued only to those candidates whose applications have been approved. Therefore, one must go through the application status window that is already opened.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has updated every detail regarding the recruitment drive on their website - ssc.nic.in so that interested candidates can go through them.
Here are the steps candidates should follow to check the SSC CGL application status window 2022 online:
Visit the official website - ssc.nic.in.
Click on the link that states "Click here to know your Application Status for Combined Graduate Level Exam 2022 (Tier 1)" on the homepage.
Now, enter your registration number and date of birth properly to log in to your registered account on the website.
The application status window will open on your screen.
You can check whether your application is accepted or not.
Download the SSC CGL application status page from the website.
Take a printout of the application status if necessary.
