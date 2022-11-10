SSC Head Constable Answer Key 2022 Released: Steps To Download - Direct Link
SSC Head Constable Answer 2022 (AWO/TPO) released. Check out details here.
SSC (Staff Selection Commission) has released the SSC Answer Key 2022 on the official website, ssc.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared in the SSC Head Constable ( (AWO/TPO) Examination 2022 in Delhi Police can download and check the answer key from the aforementioned website by following the below mentioned steps.
Candidates must remember that the SSC Head Constable Exam was conducted in a CBT (computer based test) mode on 27 and 28 October 2022 across different examination centers of the country.
The concerned officials released the provisional answer key on Wednesday, 9 November 2022. Candidates who will not be satisfied with the answers mentioned in the SSC Head Constable Preliminary Answer Key 2022 can raise their objections till Saturday, 12 November 2022, 5 pm. Rs 100 will be charged against each answer/question challenged.
Once the SSC addresses all the objections, a final answer key will be published and that will be non-objectionable.
SSC Head Constable Answer Key 2022 Out: Steps To Download From Direct Link
Following are the steps to download the SSC Provisional Answer Key 2022 from the direct link.
Go to the official website, ssc.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, visit the latest notifications.
Click on SSC Head Constable Answer Key 2022 direct link.
A PDF file will be displayed on your computer screen.
Check the answer key carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
