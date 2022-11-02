SSC CGL 2022 Tier 1 Exam: Check ssc.nic.in; Know the Exam Dates and Details Here
SSC CGL 2022 Tier 1 Exam Dates: The exam is set to be officially conducted from 1 December to 13 December.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially announced the first tier of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) 2022 dates for interested candidates. Candidates must note down that the SSC CGL 2022 Tier 1 exam is scheduled to be held in December 2022. The schedule has been released officially on the website so one can check and download it. The website that candidates should visit to download the Tier 1 exam schedule is ssc.nic.in.
According to the latest official details from the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), the SSC CGL 2022 Tier 1 exam is set to officially begin on 1 December. The complete SSC CGL 2022 Tier 1 exam schedule is available on ssc.nic.in so the candidates are requested to download it soon. They must stay updated with the exam dates and timings before it formally begins as per the schedule.
Other important details such as SSC CGL 2022 Tier 1 admit card date will also be announced on the website soon. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) announces every detail on its official website so that it is easier for the candidates to check.
SSC CGL 2022 Tier 1 Exam: Important Dates and Announcements
As per the schedule released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) recently, the SSC CGL 2022 Tier 1 exam is set to commence on 1 December and end on 13 December.
Candidates must remember that the exam schedule released recently is tentative and can be changed under special circumstances. All the details will be updated on the website, ssc.nic.in.
It is important for the candidates to download the schedule from the website so that they can take a look at it whenever required. The schedule is declared online only on the website.
SSC CGL 2022 Tier 1 Exam: How to Download Schedule?
Here are the steps that the candidates should follow to download the SSC CGL 2022 Tier 1 exam schedule:
Go to the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), ssc.nic.in.
Click on the link that states SSC CGL 2022 Tier 1 exam dates on the homepage.
The entire schedule will open on your device.
Take a look at the exam dates and important details on the schedule carefully.
Download the Tier 1 schedule from the website to take a better look at it whenever required.
Save a copy of the schedule on your device or take a printout of the same, at your convenience.
