Assam Direct Recruitment 2022 Grade 4 Result To Be Out Today at sebaonline.org

The Assam Board of Secondary Education is all set to declare the Direct Recruitment Result 2022 for Grade 4 posts today, 18 October 2022. The Assam Chief Minister had recently made an announcement about the release of the Assam Direct Recruitment Result for Grade 4 and mentioned that it would be available on the official website at sebaonline.org.

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, had tweeted informing that the Assam SLRC Result would be declared today. Thus, candidates who appeared for the recruitment exam for Grade 4 posts will have access to their results today.