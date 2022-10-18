Assam Direct Recruitment 2022 Grade 4 Result To Be Out Today at sebaonline.org
Candidates who appeared for the Assam Direct Recruitment 2022 Grade 4 exam can check the result at sebaonline.org.
The Assam Board of Secondary Education is all set to declare the Direct Recruitment Result 2022 for Grade 4 posts today, 18 October 2022. The Assam Chief Minister had recently made an announcement about the release of the Assam Direct Recruitment Result for Grade 4 and mentioned that it would be available on the official website at sebaonline.org.
Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, had tweeted informing that the Assam SLRC Result would be declared today. Thus, candidates who appeared for the recruitment exam for Grade 4 posts will have access to their results today.
The Assam SLRC Direct Recruitment Result will be declared today. But the Chief Minister or the Assam Board of Secondary Education have not confirmed any specific time for the release of the result.
Candidates can follow these steps to download the Assam direct recruitment results 2022:
Visit the official website at sebaonline.org.
On the home page, click on the link that reads, 'Assam SLRC Grade 4 results 2022.'
Candidates will have to enter the required details like registration number and date of birth to log in.
The Assam Grade 3 and 4 result will appear on your screen.
You can save and take a printout of the same for future reference.
The notification for the Grade 3 and 4 recruitment was released by the Assam Direct Recruitment Commission for a total of 26,442 vacancies, of which 13,300 vacancies are for Grade 3 posts and 13,341 for Grade 4 posts. As per the reports, over four lakh candidates appeared for the examination.
