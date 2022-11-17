SSC CPO Answer Key 2022 Out: Steps to Download & Last Date to Raise Objections

SSC CPO Provisional Answer Key 2022 Released. Check out the steps to download via direct link.
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the answer key for recently held Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (Paper-I) Examination 2022 on the official website, ssc.nic.in. The tentative answer has been released for SSC CPO Paper 1 Exam 2022 that was conducted from 9 to 11 November 2022 in a computer-based mode across different cities of the country.
Candidates who appeared in the exam must remember that the final answer key is yet to be released. As of now, they can download the provisional answer key along with response sheets from the aforementioned website using their personal login credentials.
Follow the below steps to download and check SSC CPO paper 1 answer key 2022 via direct link.
Go to the official website, ssc.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, go to the latest news section.
Click on the direct link that reads as " Uploading of Tentative Answer Key(s) along with Candidates' Response Sheet(s) - Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination (Paper-I), 2022".
A PDF file will be displayed on your computer screen having all the details regarding the answer key.
Go through the file carefully and click on the direct link mentioned in the end [ssc.nic.in/ChallengeSystem/ChallengeHomescreen].
You will be taken to a login page.
Enter the login details and submit.
Your SSC CPO answer key and response sheets will show up on the screen.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
All the candidates who have appeared in the SSC CPO exam 2022 must remember that the answer key is tentative and objectionable. Those who will not be satisfied with the answer may raise their objections till 20 November, 6 pm. A payment of Rs 100 has to be paid against each answer/ question challenged. The last date to download the answer keys and response sheets is 20 November.
