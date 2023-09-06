SBI Recruitment 2023: Application Process Begins Today for 107 Posts; Details

The State Bank Of India (SBI) has officially invited applications for the posts of Armourers and Control Room Operators in the Clerical Cadre. As per the latest official details announced online, the SBI recruitment 2023 application process will open today, Wednesday, 6 September, for all interested candidates. You can apply for the posts on the official website of SBI - sbi.co.in. Before applying for the vacancies, one should go through the important details such as eligibility and selection process.

The SBI recruitment 2023 notification is available online for those who want to check and download it. You have to visit the official website of the bank - sbi.co.in to go through the notification. Please note that the SBI recruitment 2023 application is starting today, 6 September, for everyone. You must finish the application process by the last date.