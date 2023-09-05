SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2023 Soon: Steps To Download Scorecards At ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL Result 2023: The Staff Selection Commission, SSC released tentative answer keys for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (SSC CGL 2023) over a month ago. Candidates are now expecting the announcement of SSC CGL tier 1 results. Candidates who appeared for the SSC CGL Tier 1 results can check the scorecards on the official website of the commission at ssc.nic.in.

The recruitment drive of SSC CGL 2023 is being held to fill up 7,500 vacancies. The SSC CGL tier 1 entrance exam was conducted from 14 to 27 July 2023 and candidates could raise objections against the provisional key till 5 PM on 4 August by paying a fee of ₹100 per question/answer challenged.

Once the SSC CGL Tier 1 results are released, candidates can follow the below-given steps to download the scorecards.