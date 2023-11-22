SBI PO Prelims Result 2023 Declared: Download From sbi.co.in; Check Details Here

SBI PO Prelims result 2023 link is activated on the official website for candidates.
(Photo: iStock)
The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially announced the results of the preliminary examination of Probationary Officers recruitment. According to the latest official details, interested candidates can download the SBI PO Prelims result 2023 from the official website, sbi.co.in. Candidates who appeared for the preliminary exam on the scheduled dates were patiently waiting for the results to be released so they could check their scores. Now, it is time to go through the details of the result.
The SBI PO Prelims result 2023 is announced on the official website, sbi.co.in only. Concerned candidates should download the results soon and go through their marks carefully. In case the website does not work properly, wait for some time and then try again. The official result website might hang due to high traffic so be careful.
Candidates are requested to keep their login credentials ready before checking the SBI PO prelims result online. You will not be allowed to download the result without providing the login details so keep them ready.
As per the latest details, the online preliminary examination of SBI Probationary Officers recruitment was conducted in November, by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).
One must download the SBI PO Prelims result 2023 soon from the website and check the details carefully to see if they have qualified for it.
The third phase or the Psychometric test is set to take place in January/February next year for selected candidates. The Interview & Group Exercises will be conducted in January-February.
Let's take a look at the steps you should follow to download the SBI PO prelims result online:
Visit the official website of the bank - sbi.co.in.
Find the career tab and click on the Probationary Officers page.
Click on the SBI PO prelims result link on the page and provide your login credentials in the given space.
The prelims result will be displayed on your screen.
Check the marks and download a copy of the result.
