RBI Assistant Recruitment 2021: How to Apply for the Post?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has started to accept applications from interested candidates for the post of Assistant. The candidates interested to apply have to be eligible for the post.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), through its recruitment drive, is trying to fill a total of 950 vacant posts in various offices.
Candidates who are eligible and want to apply for the post can do so by applying online on the RBI's official website www.rbi.org.in.
RBI has announced that the last date to apply online for the position of Assistant is 8 March 2022. The ones who will apply within the time period will be considered for the next process.
Only eligible candidates can apply for the post in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
The job application process through RBI's official website began on 17 February 2022. The last date of the online application is fixed on 8 March 2022. Interested and eligible candidates need to apply during this time period.
The tentative date for the preliminary exam can be between 26 March and 27 March 2022. The main exam for the job can be held in May 2022. However, RBI has not made any official announcements about the exam dates.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has made official announcements about the last date of job application only.
The candidates who will apply for the RBI Assistant Recruitment 2021 within the given schedule, will have to sit for competitive exams in two phases. This is the selection procedure for the job set by RBI.
Preliminary examination is the first step of the selection process. Candidates who pass the test will be eligible for the second competitive exam that is the main examination.
The final round of the selection process is the Language Proficiency Test (LPT). The candidates who pass these rounds will be considered for the RBI Assistant post.
The application fee for the General, OBC, and EWS categories is Rs 450. For SC, ST, and PwBD category it is Rs 50.
Go to the RBI website www.rbi.org.in
Click on the "Recruitment for the post of Assistant" option
Press the "Click here for new registration" tab
Enter all the required credentials correctly
Upload a scanned copy of your image and signature
Submit your application after filling in all the details
Make the payment
Download the application form
Applicants are advised to carefully read all the details and fill in the information correctly before clicking the final submission button. Changes will not be possible once the form is submitted.
