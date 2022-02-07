SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online for 48 Assistant Manager Vacancies

Last date to apply for SBI SCO Recruitment is 25 February 2022. Image used for representative purposes.
(Photo: iStock)
SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released a notification for recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officers (SCO) in SBI on a regular basis.
Eligible candidates willing to apply for SBI SCO vacancy can do it on the official website of SBI: sbi.co.in.
Candidates will be selected for the post of SCO on the basis of an online test and an interview.
Admit card/call letter for SBI SCO online test will be released on the official website on sbi.co.in on 5 March 2022.
A total of 48 posts are to be filled through this SBI SCO recruitment drive. Out of which 15 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Manager (Network Security Specialist), while 33 vacancies for Assistant Manager (Routing & Switching).
Assistant Manager (Network Security Specialist): 15 posts
SC: 2 vacancies
ST: 1 vacancy
OBC: 3 vacancies
EWS: 1 vacancy
General: 8 vacancies
Assistant Manager (Routing & Switching): 33 posts
SC: 5 vacancies
ST: 2 vacancy
OBC: 8 vacancies
EWS: 3 vacancy
General: 15 vacancies
Visit the official website of SBI: sbi.co.in
Click on 'careers' on the top-right corner
You will be directed to a new webpage
Go to 'Latest Announcements' section
Click on 'Apply Online' under 'Recruitment of Specialist cadre Officers in State Bank of India on Regular Basis (Advertisement No. CRPD/SCO/2021-22/26)'
You will be directed to a new webpage
Click on 'click here for new registration'
Enter the required information and register yourself
Enter your registration number, password, and security code
Click on 'Submit'
Fill up the application form and submit the required documents
Pay the application fee and submit the form
Save the confirmation page for future reference
For more details about SBI SCO recruitment eligibility, salary, exam pattern etc, candidates are advised to visit the official website of SBI.
