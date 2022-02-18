CMAT 2022 Application Process Begins: Check Eligibility and Last Date to Apply

Apply for CMAT 2022 on cmat.nta.nic.in
(Photo: The Quint)
CMAT 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) commenced the registration process for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2022 from Wednesday, 16 February 2022.
Eligible candidates willing to apply for CMAT 2022 can register themselves on the official website CMAT: cmat.nta.nic.in.
Online Submission of Application Form: 16 February to 17 March 2022 (upto 11:50 pm)
Last date of successful transaction of fee: 18 March 2022 (upto 11:50 pm)
Correction in Particulars of Application Form: 19 to 21 March 2022
The date of release of admit card and CMAT 2022 exam date will be announced later on the official website.
Visit the official website of CMAT: cmat.nta.nic.in
Click on 'Registration for CMAT 2022' link on the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Click on 'New Registration'
Enter your personal details and register
Key in your registered credentials and login
Fill up the application form and upload the required documents
Submit the form and pay the application fee
Download and save the confirmation page for future reference
Candidates applying for CMAT must hold a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline. Moreover, candidates appearing for the final year of Bachelor’s degree exam, whose result will be declared before commencement of admission for academic year 2022-23, can also apply for CMAT-2022.
The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a National Level Entrance Examination for admission to management programmes in the country. This Test facilitates AICTE affiliated/ Participating Institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission to the Management Courses in such Institutions.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)