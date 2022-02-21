RBI Admit Card 2021-22 Released: Steps to Download
Know the important dates for RBI exams and steps to download the hall tickets.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on 18 February 2022 released the admit cards for 2021-22 exams being held for various posts. The candidates who had registered themselves earlier can download the admit cards from the official website.
Candidates can follow the below mentioned steps to download their hall tickets for the exam which will be held on 6 March 2022.
If the candidates forget to carry the admit cards with themselves on the day of exam, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. They also have to carry a valid ID proof along with their hall ticket.
The various posts for which the admit cards have been released includes:
Grade B Legal officer
Manager- Technical Civil
Manager- Technical Electrical
Grade A- Architect
RBI Admit Cards 2021-22 Released: Important Dates
Call letter download begins on- 18 February 2022
Closure of call letter download- 6 March 2022
Exam to be conducted on- 6 March 2022
RBI Admit Cards 2021-22 Released: Steps to Download
Visit the official website of Reserve Bank of India at rbi.org.in
Click on 'vacancies' on the homepage then select a tab 'call letters'.
Click on the link "Admission letters for the posts (i) Legal Officer in Grade B, (ii) Manager- Technical Civil, (iii) Manager- Technical Electrical"
A new page will open, fill in your credentials to login.
Your admission letter will be displayed on the screen.
Check the details and keep a copy for future use.
Check the official website of RBI for more updates.
