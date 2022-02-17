RBI Assistant Recruitment Notification Released: How to Apply for 950 Vacancies
Last date to apply for RBI assistant post is 08 March 2022.
RBI Assistant: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday, 17 February, released a notification regarding the recruitment for the post of Assistant.
Registration and application process for the same also commenced from Thursday.
Therefore, eligible candidates willing to apply for the post of Assistant at RBI can do it on the official website of RBI: rbi.org.in.
Candidates applying for RBI Assistant post will be selected on the basis of a Preliminary and Main examination followed by a Language Proficiency Test (LPT).
RBI Assistant Recruitment: Important Dates
Payment of Examination Fees (Online): 17 February to 08 March 2022
RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Date: 26 and 27 March 2022 (Tentative)
RBI Assistant Mains Exam Date: May 2022 (Tentative)
RBI Assistant Vacancy Details: A total of 950 candidates are to be recruited through this RBI Assistant recruitment drive.
How to Apply for RBI Assistant Recruitment?
Visit the official website of RBI: rbi.org.in
Click on 'Opportunities@RBI' under 'More Links' section
You will be directed to a new webpage
Go to 'Current Vacancies' and click on 'Vacancies'
Click on 'Recruitment for the Post of Assistant - 2021' link
You will be directed to RBI assistant job profile and vacancy details
Read the details carefully and click on the application link
Tap on 'Click here for New Registration'
Enter your personal details and register
Key in registration number, password and security code
Click on 'Submit'
Fill up the application forma and upload the required documents
Submit the form and pay the application fee
Download and save the confirmation page for future reference
For information about RBI Assistant recruitment eligibility criteria and other details, candidate are advised to check the official website of RBI.
