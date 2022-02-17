ADVERTISEMENT

RBI Assistant Recruitment Notification Released: How to Apply for 950 Vacancies

Last date to apply for RBI assistant post is 08 March 2022.

RBI Assistant: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday, 17 February, released a notification regarding the recruitment for the post of Assistant.

Registration and application process for the same also commenced from Thursday.

Therefore, eligible candidates willing to apply for the post of Assistant at RBI can do it on the official website of RBI: rbi.org.in.

Last date to apply for RBI Assistant recruitment is 08 March 2022.
Candidates applying for RBI Assistant post will be selected on the basis of a Preliminary and Main examination followed by a Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

RBI Assistant Recruitment: Important Dates

  • Payment of Examination Fees (Online): 17 February to 08 March 2022

  • RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Date: 26 and 27 March 2022 (Tentative)

  • RBI Assistant Mains Exam Date: May 2022 (Tentative)

RBI Assistant Vacancy Details: A total of 950 candidates are to be recruited through this RBI Assistant recruitment drive.
How to Apply for RBI Assistant Recruitment?

  • Visit the official website of RBI: rbi.org.in

  • Click on 'Opportunities@RBI' under 'More Links' section

  • You will be directed to a new webpage

  • Go to 'Current Vacancies' and click on 'Vacancies'

  • Click on 'Recruitment for the Post of Assistant - 2021' link

  • You will be directed to RBI assistant job profile and vacancy details

  • Read the details carefully and click on the application link

  • Tap on 'Click here for New Registration'

  • Enter your personal details and register

  • Key in registration number, password and security code

  • Click on 'Submit'

  • Fill up the application forma and upload the required documents

  • Submit the form and pay the application fee

  • Download and save the confirmation page for future reference

For information about RBI Assistant recruitment eligibility criteria and other details, candidate are advised to check the official website of RBI.

