UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2024 Registration Ends Tomorrow: Steps To Apply and More

The UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2024 registration process will be concluded by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) tomorrow on 26 September 2023. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to apply for the UPSC ESE Prelims Examination 2023 must visit the official websites, upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

Candidates must note down that the UPSC ESE Prelims Exam will be conducted by the concerned officials on 18 February 2024 across different examination centres in the country. The admit card is expected to be issued at least three weeks prior to the exam date.