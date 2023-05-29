Jharkhand High Court Recruitment 2023: Know How To Apply; Check Vacancy Details

The Jharkhand High Court has officially invited online registrations for 42 Personal Assistant vacancies recently. Interested candidates are requested to apply for the Jharkhand High Court Recruitment 2023 on its official website – jhc.org.in or jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in. One must go through the eligibility criteria and other important updates available online before applying for the recruitment process. All candidates should stay alert and go through the latest details online. One should apply for the recruitment process within the official deadline.

