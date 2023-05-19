UPSC NDA, NA II Exam 2023 Registration Starts: Apply on upsc.gov.in; Check Dates

The UPSC NDA, NA II Exam 2023 registration has already begun on the website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Union Public Service Commission has officially started the registration process for UPSC NDA & NA II exam 2023 for interested candidates. The ones who are ready to apply for the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (II) 2023 can complete the process via the official website – upsc.gov.in. It is important to note that the UPSC NDA, NA II exam 2023 registration has already begun so interested candidates should finish the steps soon on the official site.
Candidates who will complete the UPSC NDA, NA II exam 2023 registration by the last date will be allowed to appear for the selection process. All the latest details and important dates about the UPSC NDA & NA II exam are available on the site – upsc.gov.in. You must go through the schedule before applying for the UPSC exam.
The UPSC NDA & NA II Exam 2023 schedule is declared on the website so that it is easier for candidates to go through them. After finishing the application process online, one must keep a close eye on the UPSC website for the latest announcements.
As per the official details mentioned on the schedule, the UPSC NDA, NA II exam 2023 registration process is set to end on 6 June, for all candidates. Candidates have time till the last date to finish the application process for the upcoming exam.
It is important to note that the UPSC NDA, NA II Exam 2023 will take place on 3 September.
Here are the steps you should know to complete the UPSC NDA, NA II registration 2023 online:
Visit the website – upsc.gov.in.
Click on the UPSC NDA, NA II exam 2023 registration link on the home page.
The registration form will open and you have to create your login details.
Fill out the form, pay the application fees, and tap on submit.
Download a copy of the UPSC registration form and take a printout for future use.
(With inputs from India Today.)
