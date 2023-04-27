ADVERTISEMENT

BARC Recruitment 2023 for 4374 Posts: Eligibility, Last Date & Steps To Apply

BARC Recruitment: The last date to apply is 22 May.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Education
2 min read
BARC Recruitment 2023 for 4374 Posts: Eligibility, Last Date & Steps To Apply
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) Department of Atomic Energy has started an online recruitment process for the post of Technical Officer/C, Scientific Assistant/B, Technician/B, and Stipendiary Trainee on the official website, barc.gov.in.

Interested and eligible candidates must complete the application process latest by 22 May 2023. The BARC recruitment drive is being held to fill almost 4374 vacancies. Out of these vacancies, 212 will be filled through a direct recruitment process while 4162 vacancies will be filled under the Training Scheme (Stipendiary Trainee).

Let us read about the BARC Recruitment 2023 eligibility, number of vacancies, last date to apply, application fee, steps to apply, and other important details below.

Also Read

UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2023 for 322 Posts: Eligibility, Selection Process & More

UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2023 for 322 Posts: Eligibility, Selection Process & More
ADVERTISEMENT

BARC Recruitment 2023: Eligibility

The candidates must have completed master's degree in the following subjects with at least 60 percent marks.

  • M.Sc (Bio-Science/Life Science/Biochemistry/ Microbiology/ Biotechnology)

  • M.Sc (Physics)

  • BE/B.Tech (Instrumentation / Instrumentation & Control / Electronics & Instrumentation)

  • BE/B.Tech (Mechanical)

  • BE/B.Tech (Metallurgy & Materials / Metallurgical & Materials / Materials / Metallurgical)

  • BE/B.Tech (Mining)

  • M.Lib (Information Science) or M.Lib (Information Science) with NET.BE/B.Tech (Architecture)

  • BE/B.Tech (Chemical)

  • BE/B.Tech (Civil)

  • BE/B.Tech (Computer Science / Computer Engg. / Computer Science & Engg.)

  • BE/B.Tech (Mechanical /Drilling)

  • BE/B.Tech (Electrical /Electrical & Electronics)

  • BE/B.Tech (Electronics /Electronics & Communication /Electronics & Electrical / Electronics & Controls /Electronics & Instrumentation / Electronics & Telecommunication)

Also Read

SSC CGL 2022: Post Preference Window Opens Today; Last Date & Steps To Apply

SSC CGL 2022: Post Preference Window Opens Today; Last Date & Steps To Apply
ADVERTISEMENT

BARC Recruitment 2023: Number of Posts

The total number of posts under the BARC recruitment 2023 is 4374.

ADVERTISEMENT

BARC Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

The application fee for BARC recruitment 2023 is as follows:

  • Technical Officer/C: Rs 500

  •  Scientific Assistant/B: Rs 150

  • Technician/B : Rs 100

  • Stipendiary Trainee (Category I): Rs 150

  • Stipendiary Trainee (Category II): Rs 100

ADVERTISEMENT

BARC Recruitment 2023: Last Date To Apply

The last date to apply for BARC Recruitment 2023 posts is 22 May 2023.

Also Read

JNU Recruitment 2023: Non-Teaching Posts Exam Date Out; Important Details Here

JNU Recruitment 2023: Non-Teaching Posts Exam Date Out; Important Details Here
ADVERTISEMENT

Steps To Apply for BARC Recruitment 2023

  • Go to the official website, barc.gov.in

  • On the appeared home page, go to the career tab.

  • Click on the Recruitment 2023.

  • A login page will appear.

  • Enter the login details.

  • Hit the submit option.

  • An application form will show up.

  • Enter all the required details in the application form and submit.

  • Upload all the required documents.

  • Pay the application fee.

  • Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education

Topics:  BARC 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×