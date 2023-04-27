BARC Recruitment 2023 for 4374 Posts: Eligibility, Last Date & Steps To Apply

The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) Department of Atomic Energy has started an online recruitment process for the post of Technical Officer/C, Scientific Assistant/B, Technician/B, and Stipendiary Trainee on the official website, barc.gov.in.
Interested and eligible candidates must complete the application process latest by 22 May 2023. The BARC recruitment drive is being held to fill almost 4374 vacancies. Out of these vacancies, 212 will be filled through a direct recruitment process while 4162 vacancies will be filled under the Training Scheme (Stipendiary Trainee).
Let us read about the BARC Recruitment 2023 eligibility, number of vacancies, last date to apply, application fee, steps to apply, and other important details below.
BARC Recruitment 2023: Eligibility
The candidates must have completed master's degree in the following subjects with at least 60 percent marks.
M.Sc (Bio-Science/Life Science/Biochemistry/ Microbiology/ Biotechnology)
M.Sc (Physics)
BE/B.Tech (Instrumentation / Instrumentation & Control / Electronics & Instrumentation)
BE/B.Tech (Mechanical)
BE/B.Tech (Metallurgy & Materials / Metallurgical & Materials / Materials / Metallurgical)
BE/B.Tech (Mining)
M.Lib (Information Science) or M.Lib (Information Science) with NET.BE/B.Tech (Architecture)
BE/B.Tech (Chemical)
BE/B.Tech (Civil)
BE/B.Tech (Computer Science / Computer Engg. / Computer Science & Engg.)
BE/B.Tech (Mechanical /Drilling)
BE/B.Tech (Electrical /Electrical & Electronics)
BE/B.Tech (Electronics /Electronics & Communication /Electronics & Electrical / Electronics & Controls /Electronics & Instrumentation / Electronics & Telecommunication)
BARC Recruitment 2023: Number of Posts
The total number of posts under the BARC recruitment 2023 is 4374.
BARC Recruitment 2023: Application Fee
The application fee for BARC recruitment 2023 is as follows:
Technical Officer/C: Rs 500
Scientific Assistant/B: Rs 150
Technician/B : Rs 100
Stipendiary Trainee (Category I): Rs 150
Stipendiary Trainee (Category II): Rs 100
BARC Recruitment 2023: Last Date To Apply
The last date to apply for BARC Recruitment 2023 posts is 22 May 2023.
Steps To Apply for BARC Recruitment 2023
Go to the official website, barc.gov.in
On the appeared home page, go to the career tab.
Click on the Recruitment 2023.
A login page will appear.
Enter the login details.
Hit the submit option.
An application form will show up.
Enter all the required details in the application form and submit.
Upload all the required documents.
Pay the application fee.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.