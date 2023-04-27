BARC Recruitment 2023 for 4374 Posts: Eligibility, Last Date & Steps To Apply

The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) Department of Atomic Energy has started an online recruitment process for the post of Technical Officer/C, Scientific Assistant/B, Technician/B, and Stipendiary Trainee on the official website, barc.gov.in.

Interested and eligible candidates must complete the application process latest by 22 May 2023. The BARC recruitment drive is being held to fill almost 4374 vacancies. Out of these vacancies, 212 will be filled through a direct recruitment process while 4162 vacancies will be filled under the Training Scheme (Stipendiary Trainee).

Let us read about the BARC Recruitment 2023 eligibility, number of vacancies, last date to apply, application fee, steps to apply, and other important details below.