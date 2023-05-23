India Post Recruitment 2023 for 12,828 Gramin Dak Sevaks Posts: Steps To Apply

India Post Recruitment 2023 for 12828 Posts: Eligibility and Other Details Here.
(Photo Courtesy: India Post)
The Indian Postal Department has started online applications for Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) posts on the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by following the steps mentioned below.
The Indian Postal Department recruitment is being held for a total of 12,828 posts. The last date to apply is 11 June 2023.
Let us read all the important details of the Indian Postal Recruitment, including eligibility, educational qualification, application fee, steps to apply, and more.
The candidates must have passed the Secondary School Examination (10th standard) from a well-recognised institution with Mathematics and English as compulsory subjects.
The age limit of the eligible and interested candidates should be 18 to 40 years.
The application fee is Rs 100 for all posts. However, female candidates and candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwD, and Transwomen categories are exempted from paying the fee.
The correction window will open on 12 June and close on 14 June. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on Indian Post GDS Recruitment 2023.
The last date to apply for India Post GDS recruitment is 11 June 2023.
The candidates will be selected on the basis of marks/ percentage obtained in the Secondary School Examination of 10th standard of approved Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals, as reported by Hindustan Times.
Go to the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
On the appeared home page, go to the registration section.
Register yourself if you are applying for the first time and note down the details.
Now click on the direct link for India Post GDS Recruitment 2023.
A login page will open.
Enter the login details.
Hit the submit option.
An application form will appear on the screen.
Enter all the required details.
Upload the important documents.
Pay the application fee.
Submit the application form.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
