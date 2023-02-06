ICG Recruitment 2023 Registration Today: Know How to Apply; Vacancy Details Here
ICG Recruitment 2023: Candidates can apply on joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in from 6 February 2023.
The Indian Coast Guard is gearing up to begin the application process to fill the 255 vacancies of Navik (General Duty and Domestic Branch) posts today, Monday, 6 February 2023. Interested candidates should note that the ICG Recruitment 2023 application process will take place online only. The registration will take place on the official website - joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in for all candidates. One must go through the details and apply for the vacancies as soon as possible on the official site.
Candidates should finish the ICG Recruitment 2023 application process within the deadline. All important details such as vacancies, application dates, fees, and eligibility criteria are mentioned on the official website - joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. One must take note of the important updates and announcements before applying for the recruitment process. It is crucial for candidates to stay updated with the announcements.
The Indian Coast Guard will make all the announcements about the recruitment process on their official website so that it is easier for interested candidates to know the details.
ICG Recruitment 2023: Important Details
According to the latest updates, the ICG Recruitment 2023 is being conducted to fill approximately 255 vacancies of Navik (General Duty and Domestic Branch) posts.
As per the details available as of now, 255 vacancies are for the post of Navik(General Duty). Around 30 vacancies are for the post of Navik (Domestic Branch). Interested candidates should fill out the application form for the recruitment process carefully.
Candidates applying for the ICG Recruitment should note that the age limit is from 18 years to 22 years. To know more about the eligibility criteria in detail, you must visit the website - joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.
An application fee of Rs 300 has to be paid by the applicants via the online portal. It is important to note that SC/ST candidates do not have to pay the application fees.
ICG Recruitment 2023 Registration: How to Apply
Here are the steps you should follow to complete the ICG Recruitment 2023 registration online:
Visit the official website - joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.
Click on the link that states ICG Recruitment 2023 registration on the homepage.
Register yourself and create the login details.
Now, fill out the registration form carefully and upload the required documents.
Pay the application fees and cross-check the details before submitting the form.
Tap on submit.
Download a copy of the application form for your reference.
