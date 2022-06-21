India Post GDS Result 2022 Declared for All Circles: Check Website, Details Here

India Post GDS Result 2022 is announced on the website.
India Post has officially released the Gramin Dak Sevak, GDS result for all circles. The candidates who had appeared for the exam can view the India Post GDS Result 2022 on the website. The ones who have been selected have to verify their documents in the next round. It is to be noted that they will receive a call letter from India Post on their registered credentials. It is important to check the scores.
The official website that the registered candidates need to visit to check the India Post GDS Result 2022 is indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. They have to log in to their accounts to view and download the result released by the India Post on their website. All the other updates are available on the mentioned website so the candidates can take a look at them.
It is important to remember that the selected candidates have to present their documents for verification to the mentioned division head by 5 July 2022. The dates are likely to vary from circle to circle.
It is to be noted that the GDS Result 2022 for circles including Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh Kerala, Odisha, Telangana, and others is available on the website.
The result is present in a PDF format so that the candidates can download it easily from the site after logging in to their registered accounts.
Here are a few simple steps that all the candidates are requested to follow to download the India Post GDS Result 2022 online:
Visit the official website of the India Post – indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
Click on the Shortlisted Candidates tab on the homepage.
A list of circles will appear on your screen, tap on your respective circle from the list.
The India Post GDS Result 2022 PDF will display on your screen.
Check the details on the result and download the PDF file.
