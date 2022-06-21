India Post GDS Result 2022 Declared for All Circles: Check Website, Details Here

India Post has officially released the Gramin Dak Sevak, GDS result for all circles. The candidates who had appeared for the exam can view the India Post GDS Result 2022 on the website. The ones who have been selected have to verify their documents in the next round. It is to be noted that they will receive a call letter from India Post on their registered credentials. It is important to check the scores.

The official website that the registered candidates need to visit to check the India Post GDS Result 2022 is indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. They have to log in to their accounts to view and download the result released by the India Post on their website. All the other updates are available on the mentioned website so the candidates can take a look at them.